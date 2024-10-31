Ross Johnson

Ross Alan Johnson, age 42, of Upper Sandusky, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024 at his home in Upper Sandusky.

A private funeral Mass for Ross Alan Johnson will be held at Transfiguration of the Lord Catholic Church with Father Savio Manavalan, OFM Conv., officiating.

Memorials may be made St. Peter’s Catholic Church and/or Open Door Ministries and may be sent to Lucas Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

