Rosemary Craig

Rosemary A. Craig, age 73, of Morral, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, at Marion General Hospital, Marion.

Funeral services are 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Upper Sandusky, with Rev. Barry Halter. Burial will follow at Grand Prairie Cemetery, Marion. Visitation is 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at Lucas Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, and for one hour before service time at the church on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or St. Paul Lutheran Church, and may be sent to Lucas Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

