Ronald Ratliff

Ronald Gene Ratliff, age 70, of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at Vancrest of Upper Sandusky, after two hard fought battles with Cancer.

A Memorial Gathering of family and friends of Ron will be held on Monday, February 10, 2025, from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm at the Lucas Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky.

Graveside services will be held at a later date.

The family would like casual attire for the visitation and feel free to wear a shirt from your favorite sports team.

Memorials can be made to the Wyandot County Humane Society, and or USHS Lady Ram Athletic Department. Memorials can be sent to Lucas Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

