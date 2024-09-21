Home Obituaries Ronald Moore

Ronald Moore

Posted on September 21, 2024
CAREY — Ronald H. “Ron” Moore, of Carey, died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay. He was 68.

Visitation for Ron is 4-7 p.m. Monday at Stombaugh-Batton & Snyder Funeral Home, Carey. A celebration of life service is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Spring Grove Cemetery.

