Ronald Moore

CAREY — Ronald H. “Ron” Moore, of Carey, died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay. He was 68.

Visitation for Ron is 4-7 p.m. Monday at Stombaugh-Batton & Snyder Funeral Home, Carey. A celebration of life service is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Spring Grove Cemetery.

