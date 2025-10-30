Ronald J. Moening, age 77, passed away Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, at the emergency room of Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay.

A funeral Mass for Ronald Moening is 11:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Kirby, and will be officiated by Father Savio Manavalan OFM Conv. Visitation for Ronald is 3-7 p.m. Friday at the church and 10–11 a.m. Saturday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, before the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, Riverdale Community Lions Club or a charity of the donor’s choice, and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

