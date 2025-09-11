Romaine Whitt

Romaine I. Whitt, age 92, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, at the Manor of Greendale, Findlay.

A celebration of life service for Romaine is 11 a.m. Tuesday at Harpster United Methodist Church, with Rev. Todd Noland officiating. Immediately after the service, there will be a visitation time for family and friends in the lower level of the Harpster church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot County Council of Aging and may be sent to Lucas Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

