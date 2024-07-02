Rolfe Singerman, aged 87, of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, died June 29, 2024, at the Westbrook Assisted Living and Memory Center.

A celebration of life service for Rolfe Singerman will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Red Cross, and or the Autism Foundation, and can be sent to Lucas Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

