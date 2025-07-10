Roger Mawer

Roger Allen Mawer, age 92, of Harpster, passed away at 7:27 p.m. Monday, July 7, 2025, at the Wyandot County Nursing Home in Upper Sandusky after a short stay.

Visitation is 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. Memorial services are 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home with Pastor Steve Sturgeon officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Harpster UMC or Hospice of Wyandot Memorial and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!