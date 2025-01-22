Rodney Bear

Rodney Steven Bear, 59, passed away Jan. 21, 2025, at his home in Tiffin.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory in Tiffin is assisting the family with their arrangements.

Donations in Rod’s memory may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 3 International Drive, Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.shookfamilyfh.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!