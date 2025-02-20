Robert Zimmerman

Robert G. Zimmerman, age 97, formerly of Nevada, Ohio, and most recently of Bucyrus, passed away peacefully on February 14, 2025 at Altercare of Bucyrus.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on May 17, 2025 at the Lucas Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with the services times to be announced once it has been established by the family.

Memorials may be made to the Donors choice, and can be sent to Lucas Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to: www.lucasbatton.com.

