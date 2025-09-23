Robert Trausch

Robert H. Trausch, age 78, of Upper Sandusky, died Sept. 10, 2025, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital.

A graveside service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Wharton Richland Union Cemetery, Wharton, with military honors to be conducted by the Upper Sandusky Veterans Color Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.BringmanClark.com

Arrangements are being handled by Bringman Clark Funeral Home.

