Robert Pauley

SYCAMORE — Robert R. Pauley, age 74, of Sycamore, died at 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, at home.

Funeral services for Robert are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with the Rev. Charles McGlone officiating. Burial will follow at Benton Cemetery. Visitation is 4-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot Memorial in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made to waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

