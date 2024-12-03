Home Obituaries Robert Lee Caldwell

Robert Lee Caldwell

Posted on December 3, 2024
Robert Lee Caldwell, age 84, passed away Nov. 25, 2024, at his home in Upper Sandusky surrounded by members of his family.

There will not be calling hours or a memorial service at this time. Bob will be cremated and later interred at Pleasant View Cemetery in Sycamore.

