Robert Lee Caldwell, age 84, passed away Nov. 25, 2024, at his home in Upper Sandusky surrounded by members of his family.

There will not be calling hours or a memorial service at this time. Bob will be cremated and later interred at Pleasant View Cemetery in Sycamore.

