Robert Cope

Robert Eugene Cope, age 94, passed peacefully out of this world on Thursday, May 1st, 2025, in the home where he was born on September 11, 1930. His parents were Harold and Adelia (Binau) Cope.

Public visitation will be held on Monday, May 5th, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at the Lucas Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky.

Graveside Services will be private with burial taking place at Old Mission Cemetery with Pastor Robin Kapostasy officiating, and the Upper Sandusky Color Guard performing Military Graveside Rites.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation and can be sent to Lucas Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, Ohio, 43351.

