Robert Bower, of Marion and formerly of Harpster, died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at the Inniswood Village of Westerville. He was 95.

Graveside services are noon today at Greenlawn Cemetery, 1000 Greenlawn Ave., Columbus.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!