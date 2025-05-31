Rita Logsdon

Rita M. Logsdon, age 99, of Upper Sandusky, died May 29, 2025, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital.

A Mass of Christian burial is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Transfiguration of the Lord Catholic Parish with Father Savio Manavalan, OFM Conv., and deacon Kevin Wintersteller officiating. Interment will follow in St. Peter Cemetery. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Monday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home. A Catholic Prayer Service and CLC memorial service will be held at 6:45 p.m. Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter Catholic School and Wyandot Memorial Hospice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.BringmanClarkshields.com.

