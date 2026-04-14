Ricky Hendricks

CAREY — Ricky Lee “Rick” Hendricks, 61, of Carey, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2026.

Visitation for Rick is 3-7 p.m. Thursday at Stombaugh-Batton & Snyder Funeral Home, Carey. Rick’s funeral service 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, with Fr. Tom Merrill, OFM Conv., officiating. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Salem Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Rick’s honor to the Wyandot County Sheriff Auxiliary program or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Online condolences, as well as a fond memory, may be shared with Rick’s family by visiting www.stombaughbatton.com.

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