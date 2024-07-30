Richard Price

FOREST — Richard R. Price, age 84, of Forest passed away Saturday, July 27, 2024, peacefully at Bridge Hospice Care Center.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Hueston Cemetery, Forest.

Memorial donations may be made to the Forest-Jackson Public Library or Bridge Hospice in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

Visit www.Shieldsfh.com to send a condolence or to share a memory. Clark Shields Funeral Home is honored to serve the Price family.

