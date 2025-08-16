Richard Price

FOREST — Richard L. “Dicky” Price, of Forest, died Aug. 14, 2025, at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay. He was 62.

He was born June 16, 1963, in Findlay to Richard R. and Joyce (Sons) Price. His father is deceased; his mother survives in Forest. He married Gina Clay on May 7, 1988. She survives in Forest.

Also surviving are two daughters, five grandchildren and two sisters.

He was preceded in death by two sons and a brother-in-law.

A graveside service is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in Hueston Cemetery. Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday at Clark Shields Funeral Home.