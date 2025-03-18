Richard Laube

FINDLAY — Richard Allen Laube, 71, of Findlay, passed away peacefully and into the hands of Jesus on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, with his family by his side.

A private graveside service will take place at a later date. Hufford Family Funeral Home, 1500 Manor Hill Road, Findlay, (419-422-1500) has been entrusted with arrangements.

