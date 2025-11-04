Rhonda Spiegel

Rhonda J. Spiegel, of Nevada, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones after battling cancer for the fifth time. She was 62.

A celebration of life service for Rhonda J. Spiegel is noon Saturday at Lucas Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with Pastor John Kibler officiating.

Memorial donations can be made to any Humane Society of choice or to the American Cancer Society, and may be sent to Lucas Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

