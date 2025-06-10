Rebecca Risner

SYCAMORE — Rebecca “Becky” Risner, age 68, of rural Sycamore, died at 10:25 p.m., Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus.

A celebration of life will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at the Sycamore American Legion Post No. 250. Burial will take place at Bethel Cemetery, McCutchenville, at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot County Humane Society in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made to waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

