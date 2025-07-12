Rebecca Mahan

CAREY — Rebecca Loretta (Conley) Mahan passed away peacefully into the arms of God surrounded by her family at 8:19 a.m. July 10, 2025.

Visitation is 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Stombaugh Batton & Snyder funeral home in Carey. Funeral services are 11 a.m. Monday at Carey First Freewill Baptist Church with Brent Layne and Sid Ramey officiating the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to either Carey First Freewill Baptist Church or the Carey Food Pantry.

Online condolences, as well as a fond memory, may be shared with Rebecca’s family by visiting www.stombaughbatton.com.

