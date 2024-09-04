Raymond Weber

FOREST — Raymond L. Weber, age 92, formerly of Forest, passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024, at Blanchard Place, Kenton.

Calling hours are 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Clark Shields Funeral Home with the funeral to follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Hueston Cemetery.

Donations may be made in Raymond’s memory to Hospice of Hardin County, Mary Lou Johnson Library or Masons Senate Lodge No. 378, in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.shieldsfh.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!