Ray Sigler

SYCAMORE — Ray G. Sigler, age 68, of Upper Sandusky, died at 8:08 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for Ray are 2 p.m. Wednesday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with the Rev. James Stauffer officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore. Visitation is from 12-2 p.m. Wednesday before the funeral service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Walton-Moore Funeral Home. P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882 to help cover the funeral expenses.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

