Ray Courtad

FOREST — Ray E. “Gene” Courtad age 74 of Forest, died peacefully Jan. 23, 2025, at Serenity Spring Senior Living at Arlington.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Hueston Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Star Mothers Chapter No. 32 P.O. Box 456 Kenton, OH 43326.

Visit www.shieldsfh.com to extend a condolence or share a memory.

Clark Shields Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!