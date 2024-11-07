Rachel Morrison

Rachel Ann Rall Morrison, age 83, of Upper Sandusky, died at Vancrest of Upper Sandusky on Nov. 3, 2024.

A Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Saturday at Transfiguration of the Lord Catholic Church with Father Savio Manayalan, OFM Conv., officiating. Visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m. the day of the service at the church. Interment will be held at Paola Kansas City Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors, American Legion, VFW, St. Labre Indian School, Transfiguration of the Lord Catholic Church or St. Peter’s Catholic School in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.BringmanClark.com.

