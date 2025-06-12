With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Philip Elmer Walton on June 9, 2025, at the age of 83 at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Upper Sandusky. He lived a life fully dedicated to his family.

Visitation for Philip Walton is 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Lucas Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. Funeral services are following the visitation at 5 p.m. Sunday. Graveside rites will be held at a later date for family and friends.

Memorials contributions can be made out to Wyandot County 4-H Advisory Council or Upper Sandusky FFA Boosters and can be sent to Lucas Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

