Philip Honsberger

SYCAMORE — Philip F. Honsberger, age 82, formerly of Upper Sandusky and Sycamore, died at 8:59 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center, Upper Sandusky.

A private family graveside service will be held at a later date at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore.

Memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

