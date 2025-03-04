Philip C. “Pete” Schindler, age 73, of rural Sycamore and formerly of Upper Sandusky, passed away Saturday, March 1, 2025 at his home.

Funeral services are 11 a.m. Friday at Trinity Evangelical in Upper Sandusky with Pastor Jim Stauffer officiating. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery with military rites conducted by the Upper Sandusky Color Guard. Visitations is 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Trinity Evangelical and one hour before service Friday time at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Evangelical Upward, the Upper Sandusky Honor Guard or Hospice of Wyandot Memorial and may be sent to Lucas Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

