Peggy Pfeiffer

Peggy Ann Pfeiffer, age 70, of Wharton, Ohio, went on to be with her beautiful Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at her home in Wharton.

Funeral services for Peggy A. Pfeiffer will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, March 13, 2025 at the Heritage Christian Union Church, with Pastor Ken Gray officiating. Burial will follow at Wharton, Richland, Union Cemetery.

Visitations will be held on Wednesday, March 12, from 2-4 pm and 5-7pm at the Lucas Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, and 1 hour before service time at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Forest Wharton Food Pantry, Heritage Christian Union Church, and can be sent to Lucas Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, Ohio, 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

