Paul Wonder

CAREY — Paul W. Wonder, 90, a lifelong resident of Carey, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center.

A graveside service will be held in Paul’s honor at 11 a.m. May 9 in Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey.

Arrangements have been entrusted with the Stombaugh-Batton & Snyder Funeral Home, Carey.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Paul’s honor to Bridge Hospice or to Dorcas Carey Library.

The family would like to extended their deepest gratitude to Bridge Hospice for the compassionate care they showed Paul in his final days.

Online condolences, as well as a fond memory, may be shared with Paul’s family by visiting www.stombaughbatton.com.

