Paul Shoup

RICHWOOD — Paul W. Shoup, 91 of Upper Sandusky, passed away Monday morning July 21, 2025, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services are noon Monday at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood. Pastor Brad McKibben will officiate. Burial will follow in Claibourne Cemetery, where there will be military honors given by the Vietnam Veterans of America No. 1095. Friends may call from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Trinity United Church of Christ, 300 N. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351, and one hour before the funeral service Monday at the funeral home in Richwood.

Memorial gifts may be made to either Trinity United Church of Christ and/or Hospice of Wyandot County, 105 Houpt Drive, Upper Sandusky, OH 43351

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com.

