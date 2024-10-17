Patricia Vogel

Patricia Ann Vogel, age 73, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, at the Ohio Eastern Star Home in Mount Vernon.

Visitation for Patricia Ann Vogel is 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home and will be followed by a memorial service officiated by Rev. Jim Stauffer. A graveside service is 10 a.m. Wednesday at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association and may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com.

