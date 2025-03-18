Patricia Morral

Patricia J. Morral, 85, died peacefully with her daughters by her side on Friday, March 14, 2025 at Willows of Willard where she had been receiving care for several months of declining health.

On Tuesday, March 18, Pat’s family will receive friends at Wise Funeral Service in Bucyrus from 3-7 pm at which time, the evening will conclude with The Nightingale Tribute Service by the Ohio Nurse Honor Guard Coalition. On Wednesday, March 19, funeral services will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 4707 Ridgeton-Annapolis Rd., Sulphur Springs where family will receive friends from 10-10:50 am and the funeral will begin at 11:00 am with Rev. Andrea Taphorn officiating. Burial will follow in Sandusky Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made payable to St. Paul Lutheran Church (air conditioning) or Bucyrus Hospital Auxiliary (scholarships). These gifts can be given at the funeral home.

Memories and photos can be shared in the guestbook of Pat’s tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.

