Patricia Haferd

CAREY — Patricia Ann (Downs) Haferd, 97, of Carey, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning at her home.

Visitation for Patricia is 4-7 p.m. Friday with a scripture service at 7 p.m. in Stombaugh-Batton & Snyder Funeral Home, Carey. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation Parish, with the Rev. Daismon Theembalangatta Varghese, OFM Conv., officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Patricia’s honor to the church

Online condolences, as well as a fond memory, may be shared with Patricia’s family by visiting www.stombaughbatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!