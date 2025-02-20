Patricia Armstrong Posted on February 20, 2025 0 Patricia A. Armstrong, age 74, of Upper Sandusky, died Feb. 17, 2025 at Wyandot Memorial Hospital. There will be a memorial service held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot County Humane Society, Marion Area Humane Society or a charity of the donor’s choice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351 To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.BringmanClark.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription