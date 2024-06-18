Patricia Althouse

Patricia A. “Pat” Althouse, of Upper Sandusky, died June 16, 2024, at Friendship Village of Dublin. She was 84.

Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Friday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ or the Wyandot County Historical Society in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

A complete obituary will appear in a later edition of the newspaper.

Bringman Clark Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.