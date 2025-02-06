Orion Aubihl

SYCAMORE — The Rev. Orion R. Aubihl, age 89, formerly of Sycamore, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Upper Sandusky.

He was born June 4, 1935, in New Philadelphia to the late Wesley and Florence (Becker) Aubihl.

Funeral services for the Rev. Aubihl are noon Friday at Mount Zion Community Church, 2637 Baum Road S.E., Canton, with the Rev. Daniel Edwards officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, New Philadelphia. Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the church.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center activity fund, Upper Sandusky, in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

