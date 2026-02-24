Nova Ferguson

Nova L. Ferguson, age 79, of Sycamore, passed away on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026, at Hospice of Central Ohio at the Ohio State University Hospital in Columbus.

Funeral services for Nova L. Ferguson are noon Saturday at Lucas Batton Funeral Home with Pastors Steven Malone and Brian Spangler officiating. Burial will follow at Nevada Cemetery. Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home and two hours before service time Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to The Gideons International, and/or the Nevada Pilgrim Holiness Church, and can be sent to Lucas Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

