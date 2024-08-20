Norma Wanamaker

Norma A. Wanamaker, born April 18, 1937, in Deshler, passed away peacefully on Aug. 17, 2024, at Marion General Hospital in Marion. She was 87 years old.

Visitation is 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday followed by the funeral service at 10:30 a.m. with deacon Kevin Wintersteller officiating at Bringman Clark Funeral Home. Burial will take place at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at St. Joe’s Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit www.BringmanClark.com to extend a condolence or share a memory.

