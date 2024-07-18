Norma Milum

Norma K. Milum, age 70, of Harpster, passed away at 6:28 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for Norma K. Milum are 11 a.m. Saturday at Lucas Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Jim Stauffer officiating. Burial will follow at Little Sandusky Cemetery. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Friday at Lucas Batton Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Harpster UMC and/or Bridge Hospice, and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

