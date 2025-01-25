Nola J. Fry, age 93, of rural Nevada, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

A funeral service for Nola Fry is 1 p.m. Monday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, and will be officiated by the Rev. Tim Nilsen. Burial will follow at Nevada Cemetery. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home before the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot County Council on Aging or March of Dimes and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com.

