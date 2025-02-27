SYCAMORE — Nita E. Heck, age 68 of Tiffin, died at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, at Tiffin Mercy Hospital. She was 68.

A memorial service for Nita is 11 a.m. Saturday at the First Church of the Nazarene, Tiffin. with Pastor Doug Lillo officiating. Burial will be held at a later date. Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the church before the memorial service.

Walton-Moore Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!