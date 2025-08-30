Nicholas Thiel

FOREST — Nicholas Kevin Thiel, age 45, of Forest, passed away Friday Aug. 22, 2025, at Bridge Hospice Care Center, in Findlay, following a three-year battle with cancer.

It was Nick’s wish to be cremated. He was a very private person and did not want any service. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Hospice Care Center in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St. Forest, OH 45843.

To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.shieldsfh.com.

