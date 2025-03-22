Nelson Summit

CAREY — Nelson E. Summit, 78, of Fostoria, passed away Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at this residence.

Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Friday before his celebration of life service at 11 a.m. at Stombaugh-Batton & Snyder Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316, with Pastor Melaine Haack officiating. Private burial will be in Old Mission Cemetery, Upper Sandusky.

Memorial contributions may be made in Nelson’s honor to St. James Lutheran Church, 451 Caldwell St., Bradner, OH 43406.

Online condolences, as well as a fond memory, may be shared with Nelson’s family by visiting www.stombaughbatton.com.

