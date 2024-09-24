Naomi Christine Schenk, age 90, formerly of Nevada, passed away at 8:30 pm, on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center in Upper Sandusky.

A funeral service for Naomi Christine Schenk will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, and will be officiated by Wayne Robertson. Burial will follow at Nevada Cemetery.

Visitations will be held from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Wednesday, at the funeral home prior to the funeral service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center – Activities Fund, and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com

