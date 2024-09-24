Naomi Christine Schenk Posted on September 24, 2024 0 Naomi Christine Schenk, age 90, formerly of Nevada, passed away at 8:30 pm, on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center in Upper Sandusky. A funeral service for Naomi Christine Schenk will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, and will be officiated by Wayne Robertson. Burial will follow at Nevada Cemetery. Visitations will be held from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Wednesday, at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center – Activities Fund, and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription