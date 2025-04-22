Naomi Beard

Naomi J. Beard, age 91, of Upper Sandusky, died Saturday, April 19, 2025, at home with her family.

Funeral services are 2 p.m. Wednesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with Pastor Betsy Bowen officiating. Interment will be in Old Misson Cemetery. A nurses honor guard memorial service is 1:50 p.m. Visitation is from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home before time of services.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky Community Library and John Stewart Methodist Church in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyadnot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

