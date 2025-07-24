Nancy Washburn

BELLEVUE — Nancy Jo (Thompson) Washburn, 74, of Bellevue,, went to be with the Lord on July 20, 2025.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Foos & Foos Funeral Service, 151 Yorkshire Place, Bellevue, OH 44811. A private ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. for the family.

In lieu of flowers, feel free to donate to a charity of one’s choice in memory of Nancy.

