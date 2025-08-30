Nancy Kindle-Biller

NORTH BALTIMORE — Nancy K. Kindle-Biller, 82, of Hoytville, died at 8:47 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025, at Briar Hill Health Campus, North Baltimore.

A funeral service is 2 p.m., Tuesday Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore, where visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., before the service. Burial will be in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.

